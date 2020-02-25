Dubai: Marin Cilic vs Benoit Paire live streaming free

Marin Cilic vs Benoit Paire live streaming free

Marin Cilic – Benoit Peer. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 25, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match on February 25 in Dubai, in which Marin Cilic will play against Benoit Pera. Will the Croat once again beat the Frenchman? – read in our material.

Marin Cilic

Not long ago, Cilic played against Peer. It happened on Australian Open. Then the Croatian won, but the victory was not easy, as the tennis players played five sets. This was already the fifth Victoria Marina over Benoit. Recently, he regularly defeats the Frenchman and has not lost to him since 2013.

Cilic arrived in Dubai after an unsuccessful performance in Marseille. At a tournament in France, the representative of Croatia beat Ilya Ivashka (3-6, 7-6, 6-4), but then lost to Denis Shapovalov (4-6, 6-4, 2-6).

Benoit Peer

Peer has n’t been playing the game lately . He loses too much. For the whole month, the Frenchman won only two meetings. He beat the German Stebe on Australian Open, and Gregoire Barrere in Marseilles. But it was not always so. At the beginning of the year, he performed quite well and even played in the final of the competition in Adelaide.

Peer spent his last match last week. In the second round of Marseilles, he lost to Alexander Bublik (6-3, 4-6, 4-6).

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 5-1 in favor of Cilic.

In 5 of 6 personal fights, these tennis players played the maximum number of sets.

In his last two matches, the Croat played three sets.

Forecast

Cilic regularly defeats Peer, so you should probably look at the option of riding a horse. Moreover, both rivals are not very stable lately. Most likely, the Frenchman will be able to resist the Croat, but he is unlikely to win the match.

Our forecast is a total of more than 22 games for a coefficient of 1.70 in BC Winline

We also offer the victory of Cilic for 1.58