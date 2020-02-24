Dubai Open: Gael Monfils vs Marton Fuchovich live streaming free

Gael Monfils vs Marton Fuchovich live streaming free

Gael Monfils – Marton Fuchovich. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 24, 2020)

On February 24, Gael Monfils and Marton Fuchovic will be the last to appear on the courts in Dubai. Which tennis players will be able to win? – read in our forecast.



Gael Monfils

Two weeks ago, Monfils won the competition in Rotterdam, so they allowed themselves to miss Marseille. In addition to winning the Netherlands, the Frenchman also took the title in Montpellier. In two weeks, Gael won almost all fights in two sets. Only Adrian Mannarino managed to create problems for the French veteran and take one batch from him.

In front of Dubai, Monfils had a rest for a week, but it was unlikely during this time that he had lost his playing form. In 2019, the Frenchman reached the semifinals here. Now he needs to protect his rating points.

Marton Fuchovich

Fuchovich played excellently on the Australian Open, where he reached the 1/8 finals. But after that, Marton’s results got worse. In Rotterdam, he failed to overcome the first round, losing Roberto Bautista-Aguta (6-4, 6-7, 1-6). In Marseilles, the Hungarian suffered a similar fate. In the first match at that tournament, he was unable to oppose Alexander Bublik (4-6, 5-7).

In 2019, Fuchovich played in the quarter finals of these competitions. If he fails to protect rating points, he will lose his position in the world ranking.

Statistics

Last year, on the ground, Monfils beat Fuchovich in three sets.

This year, on a hard Frenchman won four matches. Hungarian – seven.

Forecast

Monfils scored such a game form that fighting an Frenchman is now incredibly difficult. It is unlikely that Fuchovich will succeed. Hungary didn’t play his last matches in the best way, so we don’t believe in him.

Our forecast is the victory of Gael Monfils taking into account the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.68 in BC 1x.