Dubai Open: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik live streaming free

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik live streaming free

Hubert Gurkach – Alexander Bublik. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 24, 2020)

Alexander Bublik the day before played in the semifinals in Marseille. On February 24, he will meet with Hubert Gourkach in the first round of the tournament in Dubai. Did Bagel have any strength left for another tournament? – read in our forecast.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz still can not boast of stable results in the current season. Although in fairness, we note that in the previous two tournaments, the Pole was simply unlucky with a draw.

In the first round in Rotterdam, Hubert Hurkacz met with the sixth racket of the world Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-6, 3-6, 1-6), and in Marseille in the second round with Vasek Pospisil (3-6, 4-6), who recently time gained a decent move.



Alexander Bublik

Bagel without a break plays the second week in a row, which may affect its physical condition. Surely the tournaments in Rotterdam and Marseilles took away a lot of energy from Alexander, and therefore there are fears that he will not approach the competitions in Dubai in optimal conditions.

At the tournament in Marseilles, the representative of Kazakhstan managed to get to the semifinals, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in two games (5-7, 3-6).



Forecast

Bagel without a break plays the second week in a row. Surely, Alexander has accumulated a certain amount of fatigue, so in this pair we propose to bet on Gurkach, who should be more rested for the upcoming tournament in Dubai.

Our forecast is the victory of Gurkach for a coefficient of 1.75 in BC Fonbet.