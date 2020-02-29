Dubai Open: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, live stream, preview, prediction

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 29, 2020)

Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the second final of the current season. February 29 in Dubai, he will play with Novak Djokovic. Who will win the decisive match? – read in our forecast.

Djokovic has never lost this season. Novak won six victories in the ATP Cup, which he eventually won with his team. Then he completely went through the tournament bracket at Australian Open, where he defeated Dominic Tim (6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the final match.

At the current competition in Dubai, Djokovic did not experience any problems in three starting fights, but in the semifinals he had every chance to cover the racket. In the match against Gael Monfils, the first racket of the world had to play three matchballs, with which the Serb managed to cope, thereby turning the match in his favor and ending it with a score of 2-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas without a break plays the second week in a row. Last week, the Greek won the competition in Marseille – in the final match, he beat Felix Auger-Allassim in two games (6-3, 6-4). Now Stefanos will play in the next finale.

At the current competition in Dubai, Tsitsipas experienced certain problems only in the match against Jan-Lennard Struff (4-6, 6-4, 6-4). In other meetings, the Greek tennis player won in two games.

Statistics

For personal meetings, Tsitsipas leads with a score of 3-2.

The winning streak of Djokovic will comprise 18 matches, Tsitsipas – eight.

Forecast

For personal meetings in this pair, Tsitsipas is 3-2. Djokovic has the opportunity to make the score equal. Stefanos has been playing for the second week in a row and he probably could have accumulated a certain fatigue, which could play into Novak’s hands.

Djokovic is in good physical shape, as demonstrated by the recent three-set match against Gael Monfils, so in the upcoming meeting we give preference to him.

Our forecast is the victory of Djokovic with the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.61 in BC Fonbet.