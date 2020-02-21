Dubai Open: Petra Martic vs Elena Rybakina live streaming free

Petra Martic vs Elena Rybakina live streaming free

In the 2020 season, Rybakina has three entries to the WTA tournament finals. On February 21, in the semifinals of Dubai, a Kazakhstani tennis player will play with Martich. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Petra Martic

Before starting in Dubai, Petra Martic has won only two matches at WTA tournaments this season. At the tournament in three days, she surpassed her previous results.

We can’t say that in the first two circles there was too serious a tournament bracket. Initially, in the games against Xie Su-Wei (6-4, 6-3) and Strykova (6-3, 6-3), Martic was a favorite in the line of bookmakers and confirmed this status.

In the quarterfinal, the Croatian tennis player was expected by Anette Contaveit. Tennis players gave an equal first set, in which Petra played more reliably in a tie-break, and in the second set the Estonian tennis player surrendered (7-6, 6-1).

Elena Rybakina

There were serious fears that after reaching the final of the tournament in St. Petersburg, Elena Rybakina would not withstand such a busy schedule of performances . However, the current physical form allows the representative of Kazakhstan to feel confident on the court for two gaming weeks in different conditions.

Complicated rivals were on their way to the semifinals at Rybakina. Already in the first round I had to play against the winner of the Australian Open, Sofia Kenin (6-7, 6-3, 6-3). She immediately passed a real test of strength.

Further it was already easier in the matches with Sinyakova (6-3, 6-3) and Plishkova (7-6, 6-3). The first serve helped out, rivals unconvincingly acted at a reception. The recession in the game of Elena herself was not in these matches. Only in individual games, when the first serve did not go.

Statistics

Between themselves, Martic and Rybakina did not play.

Martic will have the first semi-final of the WTA tournament this season.

Rybakina three times in the current season reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournaments and invariably won.

In the 2020 season, Rybakina did not lose a single match when she was a favorite in the line of bookmakers.

Forecast

Analysts at bookmakers prefer the upcoming semi-final Elena Rybakina. We believe that the Kazakhstani tennis player is able to reach her fourth final of the season.

Martic is a dangerous rival, but plays with a decent amount of marriage and unforced errors. In Rybakina decline is not observed, in its filing Elena can play more reliably than rival. This can be a key factor. We offer a forecast for the victory of the favorite.

Our forecast is Rybakina’s victory for the odds of 1.76 in BC Parimatch