Dubai Open: Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Mohamed Safwat live streaming free

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Mohamed Safwat live streaming free

Philip Kohlschreiber – Mohamed Safvat. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 24, 2020)

In the first round of the tournament in Dubai, Philip Kolshrayber will meet with Mohamed Safvatom. The match will take place on February 24. Which tennis player is better prepared for this meeting? – read in our forecast.

Philip Kohlschreiber

It’s not strange, but Kolschreiber lost only one match this season. Despite this, the Germans failed to achieve great success. At the beginning of the year, he won the Challenger in Canberra, defeating Emil Ruusuvori in the final. After this, Philip managed to get through the first round to the Australian Open. Then he outplayed Marcus Chiron. But after that, the representative of Germany was injured and did not go to the second match in Melbourne.

The last tournament in which Kolschreiber participated was Rotterdam. He overcame the qualification by beating De Jong and Stakhovsky, but in the main draw he lost to Daniel Evans (3-6, 5-7).



Mohamed Safvat

Safvat is currently experiencing the best moments of his career. The Egyptian rose to the 132nd line of the APR rating and sometimes even appears in big tournaments. For example, he successfully overcame the qualification for the Australian Open and played in the main draw of Major. Mohammed also managed to win the Challenger in Lanseston, where he defeated Alex Bolt in the final (7-6, 6-1).

The last tournament Safat played was Bangalore. The representative of Egypt successfully overcame the first round of that challenge by beating Matthew Ebden (7-6, 6-7, 7-5). But already in the next match, Mohamed was unable to cope with Stefano Travaglia (2-6, 6-7).

Statistics

Opponents do not yet have face-to-face meetings.

This year, Hardshire has won six games on hard. Safvat – 11.

Forecast

Bookmakers consider Kolschreiber a big favorite of the meeting. But we do not agree with them. Safvat is a difficult opponent. This year he demonstrates a good game on hard. The victory at the Challenger in Lanseston once again confirms that the Egyptian is now in good shape. Philip is unlikely to easily beat him.

Our forecast is the handicap of Mohamed Safvat (+4.5) game for the coefficient 1.90 in BC Parimatch