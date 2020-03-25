Dubbed the trailer of the film “mermaid in Paris”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дублированный трейлер фильма "Русалка в Париже"

Official trailer for the French romantic Comedy “mermaid in Paris” is already on our website. See the video at the link – https://kinoafisha.ua/films/rusalka-v-parije#trailers

The plot of the film. It has long been known that hearing the singing of a mermaid, anyone this moment will fall in love with her and will surely die. This sad story does not upset the Parisian musician who in a strange way saves a beautiful mermaid from the waters of the Seine and decides to give her shelter at home. Despite the warnings, the young man falls in love with a beautiful stranger, but she reciprocates his feelings. But save you main characters the power of love and romantic city in the world?

Maria Batterbury

