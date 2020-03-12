Dubbed the trailer of the incredible animation of “Soul” from Disney and Pixar

New trailer for the family adventure “the Soul” from Disney and Pixar is already on our website. Watch the trailer at the link – https://kinoafisha.ua/films/dusha#trailers

Animation “Soul” from Disney and Pixar introduces us to Joe Gardner, a music teacher in high school who really loves to play jazz. And one day, he still manages to agree on the performance on the stage of a jazz club. However, on the way home in an accident Joe the soul separates from the body and transferred to the place where souls evolve before you go to the newborn child. And Joe has to think about what it means to have a soul.

Of the service from 16 June 2020.