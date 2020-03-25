Due to quarantine: a couple from USA were married on a video conference Zoom

Photo: qz.com

A young couple from the USA, Jeff and Christy, which is on the isolation of coronavirus, had a wedding ceremony on video conferencing application Zoom.

This was told by their friend, the journalist of the edition Quartz Daniel Woolf.

Relatives and friends of the newlyweds watched broadcasts in Zoom, as they exchanged vows amid flowers.

Photo: qz.com

Before these “guests” were advised to wash their hands and drink in honor of the holiday.

Photo: qz.com

Originally Kristi and Jeff were planning to hold a wedding ceremony on an island in Iceland. But because of the coronavirus pandemic of all flights between the US and Europe have been cancelled, and then people in some States were forbidden to go out and hold public events.

In a sense, it was a great alternative,” admitted Jeff.

Photo: qz.com