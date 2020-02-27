Due to the coronavirus that causes the display of a new collection Giorgio Armani in Milan was held without spectators

February is considered to be one of the most fashionable months of the year. Traditionally in the late winter the major fashion Weeks. Paris, new York, London, Milan — these cities are transformed into catwalks, on which are displayed one after another, hundreds of new collections created by famous designers.

This year was no exception. At the end of January was a Week of high fashion in Paris. From 6 to 13 February, the demonstrations took place in new York. February 14, took the baton in London. 18 Feb first collection showed in Milan. From there the ladies went again to Paris, where on 24 February launched a week of pret-a-porter. Emmanuel macron, Brigitte even gave a reception for the stars of the fashion world.

And yet the year 2020 was special. The amendments were introduced by the epidemic of the coronavirus. COVID-19 made it to Italy at a time when the fashion Week in Milan was in full swing. The famous fashion designer Giorgio Armani took an unexpected decision to hold a show of his new collection without an audience. “This is done taking into account the safety of the guests, so they wouldn’t have to be in too crowded places”, — emphasized in a press release.

To see the collection of Armani can be had in streaming mode on the websites of the Armani Facebook and Instagram. The models were dressed in the empty hall. An unusual show was held on 23 February.

One of the stars held demonstrations has become a supermodel Irina Shayk. On 6 January she was 34 years old. His triumphal parade she started in Paris during the farewell show, the Jean-Paul Gaultier. The famous French couturier took an unexpected decision to retire and showed the latest collection, inviting them to take part in this show all the models that inspired him for several decades.

Irina Shayk

With great success was held in Milan the new collection of Versace. On the podium was the most popular to date models, including 18-year-old Kaia Gerber, the daughter of a famous supermodel Cindy Crawford. The girl effectively demonstrated the main features of the current season, we offer Versace mini dress with eye-catching print and bright faux fur coat. The collection is designed in the style of the 70s.

Kaia Gerber has demonstrated the main features of Versace — mini-dress with a splashy print and a bright faux fur coat

To get on the show Versace craved by many celebrities. Among the winners was a 28-year-old American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. She came in a short bright red dress from a previous collection by the Italian fashion House. Backstage, Donatella Versace was happy to pose for the photographers with Emily.

Emily Ratajkowski and Donatella Versace

One of the most outstanding events of fashion Week in Milan was the presentation of the Moschino collection. It’s called “Marie Antoinette”. Creative Director Angela Missoni has managed to combine her fashion items in the late eighteenth century with modern style. And the supermodel Bella Hadid showed how to wear this outfit.

Bella Hadid participated in the fashion show Moschino “Marie Antoinette”

Tom Ford decided to show his collection in new York and Los Angeles. He did not explain why, but the Western media quickly realized what it was. The show took place on the eve of the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar”. Of course — all the celebrities flocked to L. A., so the show in new York few people would come. Ford made a bet on sexuality that became obvious once appeared on the podium the most highly paid model in the world — the 24-year-old Kendall Jenner!

Kendall Jenner

Translucent fabric, black color, original accessories are the main “hooks” of the new collection of the famous House of Dolce & Gabbana.

