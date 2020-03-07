Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Pope will preach online

The Vatican has met the requirements of doctors and decided to restrict mass events due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In this regard, temporarily change the format of the messages of the Pope to pilgrims. On 8 March, the Pontiff will deliver the traditional Sunday circulation not from the balcony of the residence to St. Peter’s square, and online. The same format is provided for the performances on March 11. In addition, the Vatican temporarily, until March 15 suspended mass in the House of St. Martha.

Sunday prayer, “the Angelus of the Lord”, March 8, Pope Francis will read from the library of the Apostolic Palace. The message will be broadcast live on television, the Vatican and screens in St. Peter’s square.

The Vatican explained that want to avoid the crowds of pilgrims in front of the part on St. Peter’s square. In a large group of people infection is easier to spread.

We will remind, on Sunday 1 March, Pope Francis has made believers to worry when I was interrupted several times by his sermon because of the cough. 83-year-old Pontiff was tested for coronavirus, but the suspicion was not confirmed.

Meanwhile in Italy because of the coronavirus closed schools and universities and the number of cases exceeded 4,600.

Photo vaticannews. va

