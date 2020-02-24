Dundalk vs Cork City live streaming free: preview, prediction

Dundalk vs Cork City live streaming free

Dundalk – Cork City. Forecast for the match of the championship of Ireland (February 24, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of Ireland, in which on February 24 Dundalk receives Cork City. Will guests be able to resist the current champion? – the answer is in this material.

Dundalk

The champion started in the new Irish Premier League tournament with two wins. In the first match, Dundalk hosted Derry City and, contrary to forecasts, beat the underdog with a minimal advantage of 1-0, which did not coincide with many predictions.

In the second match, the “ white-blacks ” got the lot of the more powerful opponent in the form of “Shelburn” and in this game the outcome was predetermined already in the first half, when the favorite scored two goals, and eventually managed to maintain the advantage (2: 1).

Cork city

After silver medals in 2018, last season, Cork City failed and only managed to maintain a residence permit in the Premier League, taking eighth place.

The 2020 season, “ citizens ” began with a home defeat from Shelburne (0: 1), and in the second game they received a knockout defeat from Shamrock Rovers (0: 6), thus not scoring a single goal in 180 minutes.

It is worth noting that in preparation for the season, “ rebels ” won all the friendlies.

Statistics

Dundalk wins last four in-person home meetings

Opponents did not draw 11 matches in a row

The last in-person match was won by Cork City (1-0)



Forecast

” Cork City ” won the last intramural game, and this was the first time in two years. The champion must have held a grudge and will try to take revenge, especially since the state of the guests today is not good. We assume that today Dundalk will win a landslide victory, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the victory of Dundalk with a handicap (-2) and bet on it through BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 1.98