Dundalk vs St. Patricks live streaming for the Ireland Premier League

Dundalk vs St. Patricks: prediction for the match of the championship of Ireland (March 13, 2020)

Dundalk won the last three matches against St. Patricks, but whether the tradition will continue on March 13, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Dundalk

“Dundalk” at the highest level is starting the current season – the team of Winnie Perth is in second place in the table after five rounds. “White Lilies” are three points behind the leader in “Shamrock Rovers” and may well win back today. In the final round, the Dundalk pogged the Finn Herps, sending four unanswered goals at his goal.

St. Patricks

St. Patricks also conducts the start of the championship confidently – the team of Stephen O’Donnell is currently in fourth place in the table. “Saints” are three points behind the Europa League zone, but at the same time they played less than the Bohemians. In the last round, St. Patricks defeated Cork City 1-0, gaining a second victory of the season.

Statistics

Dundalk have won their last three matches at St Patricks

In none of the last 13 home matches did Dundalk lose St. Patricks – 10 wins and three draws

In the last three away matches, St. Patricks suffered two defeats

Forecast

Dundalk has already made one mistake at the start of the championship, which immediately took advantage of the Shamrock Rovers, breaking into the lead. Obviously, the hosts cannot afford to make mistakes again now, so today they will obviously rely only on victory and will pay attention to the attack.

Eight years ago, St. Patricks won at Oriel, and this tradition is unlikely to break today, the class difference between the rivals is too great.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Dundalk . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85