During the day, a coronavirus in China were infected 24 people in South Korea — 242

In China, the number of victims of the new coronavirus in recent days has risen to 22 people.

In addition, the number of infected per day increased to 24, and recovered 578. Such data results on Wednesday, the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

According to authorities, the number of infections in the country reached 80.7 per thousand people, of them recovered 61.4 thousand., died 3158. According to the updated data, the mortality rate from the virus in China is 3.9% instead of 3.88% the previous day. The proportion recovered per day increased from 74.1% to 76.1%.

The situation in the country stable in five of the 31 region has no cases, the number of infections in hospitals and another 25 provinces, administrative districts and municipalities ranges from one to 100 people. In Beijing , there are 101 people infected in the province of Heilongjiang — 34, in Hainan there are only three.

In the Central Hubei province, where ongoing liquidation of the main source of pneumonia, for the last day killed 22 (in other regions there were no lethal outcomes), 13 became infected, recovered 1471 people. Despite the successful fight against pneumonia, there are still more than 15.6 thousand infected.

On the territory of most of the 31 regions of mainland part of the country for several days no new cases of infection. In China, however, continues to increase the number of infected people arriving from abroad: the authorities registered 79 such cases, 10 of them in recent days.

According to the latest official data, under the supervision of physicians in China are still more than 14.6 thousand inhabitants, had close contact with infected people. The country also there are 285 people with suspected virus quarantined. According to doctors, more than 4.4 thousand people infected, the disease is severe.

At the same time in neighboring South Korea recorded 242 new cases of infection with coronavirus. The country marked 7755 cases. On Wednesday reported by the Center for control and prevention of diseases of Ministry of health of the country.

It is noted that during the day, died six people, the total number of deaths in the country reached 60.

According to authorities, the hospital discharged the day 41, the patient recovered. Since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus in South Korea recovered 288 people.

Just as in the world, according to the who, has infected more than 110 thousand people, more than 4 thousand died.

with the epidemic of the coronavirus.

