During the NHL game on the ice had a dog run (video)

Fans who came to the match of the regular championship of National hockey League (NHL) “Vancouver Canucks” — “Minnesota wild”, was a surprise. In one of the breaks of the meeting on the ice was organized by Greyhound racing.

The race was attended by French bulldog Gus Horvath, Emma Pearson is a mixed breed, cavalier king Charles Spaniel Lilly Benn, pug Riley Tanev, Zeus Godett mixed breed and Bernese mountain dog (Bernese shepherd) Phoebe Stecher.

Participants had to run from the edge of the site a little further than to its center. The race took place under the song Baha Men — Who Let The Dogs Out (“Who let the dog out?”). To the delight of the stands, the winner was Emma Pearson, crossing the finish line before the others.

The first ever #Canucks pic.twitter.com/8nSNXQucg0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) On February 20, 2020

The meeting ended with the victory of “Minnesota” in the penalty shootout (4:3).

Photo NHL.com

