During the quarantine, from a Museum in the Netherlands stole a painting by van Gogh

In the Netherlands in the night of March 30 from the Museum Singer Laren, closed on quarantine, stole the painting Spring Garden (“Spring garden”, 1884) by Vincent van Gogh.

It is noted that the painting was presented to the Museum in rent. It depicts a spring garden of the priest in Nuenen – the city where was living at the time of van Gogh.

Museum Director Jan Rudolph de Lorm said that “was shocked by the theft.”

It is known that the thieves got into the building by smashing a glass door. Theft investigating police. The cost of the work is not called.