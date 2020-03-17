During the quarantine in Spain steel demand dogs

Residents of Spain are trying to use the dogs as an excuse to leave their home amid strong government measures to combat coronavirus.

Reported by the BBC.

The Spanish government declared a state of emergency last week, introducing 15-day period, the restrictions on movement. About 47 millions of Spaniards were forbidden to leave the house, allowing it to do only in emergencies, for business or urgent matters.

One of the permitted reasons to leave the house is the dogs. But, reportedly, some people use this exception to circumvent the rules. For example, go on long walks with toy animals.

Police published on Twitter a video of a man who was walking down the street with a toy dog on a leash while he rode the police car. People warn about the penalties if they will try to deceive the police.

In some parts of Spain dog owners must surrender their animals to rent. The price range for this service is wide, but some offer to rent Pets for 50 euros.

The mayor of Madrid, josé Luis martínez Almeida urged dog owners not to abuse. “It is logical that a dog should walk, but this must be done within the minimum necessary time,” he said.

Spain is the second most affected country from the coronavirus in Europe. In recent days there were almost 2,000 cases of coronavirus, 150 infected patients died.

Only in Spain since the outbreak was confirmed in 11 of 178 cases of coronavirus. People died from the virus – 491.