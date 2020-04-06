During the quarantine, increased the number of cases of domestic violence

After in many countries, including in Ukraine, have imposed quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, significantly increased the number of cases of domestic violence. To such conclusions came in the UN. We will remind, in Ukraine initiated an Open source project for psychological support and assistance to citizens in a pandemic COVID-19.

UN Secretary-General antónio Guterres in a video message on Twitter said that with the increasing economic and social pressure on the background of the pandemic in the world of recorded global outbreak of violence in the family. According to him, in some countries, the number of cases of women in support services has doubled.

To solve the UN Secretary General invited the authorities to increase funding for non-profit organizations involved in supporting victims of violence, establish an emergency reporting system threat in pharmacies and grocery stores, as well as to equate the shelters for critical infrastructure.

Recall that in Kiev during the quarantine earned hotline for women who need psychological support. At this period equipped with an extra duty professionals. “Trust” is connected from 9:00 to 00:00. The service responds to requests for rooms: 044 272 15 00 — mobile and 15 00 — landline.

