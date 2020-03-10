Dustin Brown v Corentin Denolly live stream for the Pochefstroom

Dustin Brown v Corenten Denolly live stream for the Pochefstroom

Dustin Brown v Corenten Denolly. Prediction for the match Pochefstroom (March 10, 2020)

Due to the cancellation of Masters in Indian Wells, we offer to pay attention to the challenge in the South African city of Pochefstroom. In the first round of these competitions, Dustin Brown and Corenten Denolly will play. How will this meeting end? – read in our forecast.

Dustin Brown

Brown ‘s career is approaching sunset. The 35-year-old German did not manage to return to the first hundred of the rating. He missed the second half of last season, although in the first he performed quite well. A year ago, Dustin even won the ground challenger in Sofia Antipolis and went to the quarterfinals of Stuttgart, defeating Alexander Zverev and John Millman.

This season, the representative of Germany began not in the best way. He lost his opening matches, losing to Denis Novak (3-6, 2-6), Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (3-6, 3-6) and Roman Safiullin (2-6, 1-6). But recently, Brown’s game has made progress. In Koblenz, he managed to beat Vladimir Ignatik (6-4, 6-4) and fight Dimitar Kuzmanov (6-4, 3-6, 4-6).

Corentin Denolly

The 22-year-old Frenchman cannot yet boast of good results. His best position in the ranking is the 289th line, but now he takes 327th place. Mostly Denolly is betting on performance in clay competitions. On open hard, he has 85 matches played, in which he won 51 victories.

In January, Corentin shot at a tournament in Rennes, where he even beat Oscar Ott. But recently, its results have worsened. In previous futures, he was inferior to such little-known players as Sebastian Fanzelov (4-6, 1-6) and Valentin Roye (6-4, 3-6, 1-6). In his last match, last week, Denolly was defeated by Tobias Simon (3-6, 1-6).

Statistics

Opponents do not have face-to-face meetings.

Throughout his career on Hard, Brown has won 123 matches. Denolly – 51.

Forecast

Denolly is absolutely a passing tennis player. Recently, he loses out with a bang even on futures. At Brown big enough experience of playing the best round of the competition, so it should beat Frenchman. Only a bad game form can prevent a German, but in Koblenz he looked quite promising.

