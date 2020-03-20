Duzce Belediye vs Socar Spor live streaming free for the Turkish Leagu

Duzce Belediye vs Socar Spor live streaming free for the Turkish League

Duzce vs Socar. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 20, 2020)

On March 20, “Duzce” and “Socar” will converge in the battle for victory, and we have prepared a forecast for this confrontation. Will we see the sight? – read below.

“Duzce”

The hosts are close to returning to the relegation zone, so it’s worth considering a change in tactics, as the situation is really terrible. The team got only six victories this season, and that’s it.

Recently, “Duzce” began to lose points more often. For the previous five fights, the club managed to arrange only one victory over Akhisar (71-69). In a word, there is still work to do.

Sokar

The leader of the league scored a good move, and three consecutive victories confirm this. The team made every effort, though it’s not worth stopping, because “Fethiye” and “Merkezefendi” step on their heels.

Sokar managed to put the Final Spore in place of overtime (94-90), deal with Manisa (85-70), and the club also declassed Samsun (82-67). The team began to pay more attention to the attack, so we will have something to look at in the confrontation with Duzce.

Statistics

Over the last five personal games, a total of 143.5 points has been broken four times.

Duzce lost the last six home fights.

This season, Sokar won eight away victories.

Forecast

Since the underdog represented by Duzce has nothing to lose anyway , and Sokar looks great in attack, we suggest paying more attention to the total. In personal fights, the teams do not spare each other and, in principle, act as a result of wine, so we expect that the match will go according to a similar scenario.

Our forecast is a total of more than 143.5 points for a coefficient of 1.69 in BC 1xBet.