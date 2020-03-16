Dwain Schwarzer Vs Kuchen Lim live streaming free

Dwayne Schwarzer Vs Kuchen Lim. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 16, 2020)

At the Challenger Series table tennis tournament in German Mittelbiberach on March 16, Dwayne Schwarzer and Küchen Lim will play in one of the matches. Who will win the game? – read in our forecast.

Dwain Schwarzer

German tennis player Dwayne Schwarzer rarely gets to the Challenger series tournaments. The representative of Germany does not have any success in such competitions. At the last starts in September 2019, he lost all his matches.

In Mittelbiberach, Schwarzer started with a victory over the not-so-strong compatriot Wenger (11-9, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9). Ahead of the matches against more serious rivals, where it will be hard for Dwayne to count on success.

Kuchen Lim

Kyuhen Lim, a representative of the Korean school of table tennis, took part in one of the series Challenger tournaments in February. There were no big successes, won two of seven matches.

Characteristically, Küchen Lima’s victories were over rivals inferior in class (Lotfidzhanabadi and Shu Dyan). In the upcoming game, Lim also has an opponent who is far from being the most famous at the tournament level Challenger series.

Statistics

Between themselves Schwarzer and Lim did not play.

In the last five matches, Schwarzer did not win a single game before the tournament in Mittelbiberach.

Kyuhen Lim won two of their last five matches.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers, the representative of Korea Kyuhen Lim receives a well-deserved favorite status. We expect that the tennis player will be able to win. On the side of Küchen Lima, more successful experience in speaking at the Challenger series tournaments and the ability to defeat rivals who do not claim serious achievements in the international arena.

Our forecast is the victory of Küchen Lim for a coefficient of 1.55 in Betsiti BC.