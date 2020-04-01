Dwayne Johnson announced a “Hobbes and Shows 2”

Dwayne Johnson announced the creation of a sequel to the adventure Thriller “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and the Show.” “Now we are preparing to create a sequel, and I’m very excited about it. First we have to agree on the basic concept and direction of development series,” he commented.

In the second part, at the time of this writing there was no Director and the start date of the shooting process. Most likely, given the well known difficulties with the production of new films due to pandemic coronavirus film will be released no earlier than 2022.

Recall that the first series became a spin-off of the popular franchise, was presented to the public in 2019. In addition to Johnson, it starred Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren and other famous actors. The tape failed to repeat the cash achieve of number of episodes of “fast and Furious”, but,nevertheless, it was quite successful in world hire, having collected more than 750 million dollars with a production budget of $ 200 million.

Note also that because in the fashion industry, the ninth release of “fast & Furious” was postponed for a year until April 2021.