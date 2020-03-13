“Dying”: it became known as the Chaliapin lost 10 kg, after parting with a millionaire from…

A graduate of the Russian “star Factory-6” Prokhor Chaliapin, who to the delight of one of the former wives “tied with grandparents” faced with the problem of excess weight after a breakup with the 40-year-old millionaire Tatiana from Canada.

As it turned out, expensive wines, delicacies and sweets Prokhorov gained not a few pounds, writes KP.

And “the boy” even had to go to the doctor-dietician.

How Prokhor worked with obesity, told the newspaper his nutritionist Nadia shark.

“I met a very attractive guy, tall and with a Hollywood smile. And my first question was: what must be removed?! Why do you have a nutritionist?!”— she said.

However, Prokhorov showed on his stomach, which was hidden under the jacket.

Prokhor Chaliapin and nutritionist Nadia shark

According to nutritionist, two weeks under her belt, the singer melted away 10 pounds.

“Really he had a very rapid weight loss (about 10 kg in less than 2 weeks)”, — told the shark.

According to her, she picked up a diet and limited time eating till 20.00;

reduced industrial sweet and added more useful;

increased protein in the diet and fiber;

established regular use of the product (previously chaotic).

“The most important thing is to change your eating habits. Then there will be a set of fat mass, if one is to follow a healthy diet. And yet it is very important to consolidate the new habits. Usually it takes 3 months, when the body adapts, changing the taste receptors,” recommends nutritionist.

used to weigh 110 kilograms and the height is 168 centimeters, and now her weight is 68 kilos, and such results it has achieved for the year.

