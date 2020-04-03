Dynamo Brest II vs Slavia-Mozyr II live streaming free

Dynamo Brest-2 – Slavia Mazyr-2. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (April 3, 2020)

On Friday, April 3, as part of the youth championship of Belarus, the reservists of the Brest Dynamo and Slavia Mozyr will test their strength – we have prepared a forecast.



Dynamo Brest II

The youth team of Dynamo extremely unsuccessfully began the new season. First, at home they lost to Smolevichi with a score of 1: 2, and then they completely defeated on the road from Slutsk – 1: 5. Thus, the series of failures that covered the team at the finish of last season continues. Recall that at the finish of the last championship the team from Brest won only one victory in the five final rounds, which is why they finished in fifth place.

In the current first run, after two consecutive failures, Dynamo is on the last line.

“Slavia Mozyr II”

“Slavia” also unsuccessfully completed the last championship. The team could not win in the seven final rounds – five defeats and two draws, and as a result ended the championship in seventh place. The start of the current championship was encouraging. After a guest defeat from Slutsk (1: 2), Slavia defeated BATE at home (4: 2)

Statistics and personal meetings

The prediction “total over 2.5” played in both Dynamo matches in the current championship.

Bet “both will score” played in both matches of “Slavia” in the current championship.

Dynamo beat Slavia in four of their last five in-person matches.

In five of the six previous full-time fights, the forecast “both will score” was played.

Forecast

Last season, rivals played in Brest 2: 2. Now the defense of both teams is not a strong point, so goals need to be expected from both. It is unlikely that “Slavia” is now stronger than the hosts, who will try to interrupt the series of failures.

Our prediction – Dynamo Brest will not lose + both will score in 2.12 in 1x BC