Dynamo in the minority in the 106th minute snatched “Alexandria” to the semi-finals of the Cup…

Wednesday, March 11, after the match in Uzhgorod, Sumy and Kiev decided three of the four semifinalists of the Cup of Ukraine on football. Regardless of the outcome of the match “Desna” — “Shakhtar Donetsk”, which is March 12, due to declared in the country of quarantine will be held in front of empty stands, the fight for the trophy will be held for three representatives of the elite division and one club from the first League.

The Cup Of Ukraine. ¼ Finals

“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Alexandria” — 1:0 in extra time (Tsygankov, 106). In the 55th minute deleted Kadiri (“Dynamo”).

Dynamo: Bowen, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Mikolenko, Sidorchuk, Buialskyi (Shepelyov, 84), Karavaev (Tsygankov, 87), Verbic (Andrievsky, 117), Salt (Rusin, 46).

“Meany” — “Ingulets” (Petrovo) — 1:1 (Verb, 31 — Mishurenko, 54). On penalties — 6:5. On 77 minutes, removed Fateev, on the 118th — Pavlov (both “Ingulets”), and on the 116th — nikitiuk (“Meany”).

Alyans, OOO (Lime Valley) — “Mariupol” — 2:4 (Zaginaylov, 25, Yaroshenko, 45+2 — fists of 30, Jaworski, 36, Zaginaylov, 47, own goal, Murawski, 66). On 87 minutes, deleted Fedorchuk (Mariupol).

Leaving on the second for five days face-to-face fight (last Saturday, Dynamo beat “Alexandria” in her field within the UPL — 3:1), the team of Alexei Mikhailichenko of the ex-Dynamo player Volodymyr Sharan must have realized that victory on the “Olympic” will significantly increase their chances of winning in the current season of the Ukrainian Cup. Especially considering the fact that in the competition have already stopped Shakhtar lost to Dynamo in a dramatic match in the 1/8 finals.

Because the decision to limit mass actions in Ukraine comes into force on 12 March, the match in “Olympic” was held with the audience, which, however, gathered a little.

Kiev coach Alexei Mikhailichenko compared to Saturday’s game at the stadium “nick” spent “basis” only two changes: instead of Shepelev and Rusina from the first minute on the field came Kadiri and Salt (by the way, on game day injured Dynamo de Pins 28 years old). But “Alexandria” permutations were three: Gordienko, Starikova and Zaderako changed Miroshnichenko, BANADA and Mishenko.

The first half is spectacular as you can get. The defense of both teams was clearly superior to the attack, and in the end of the nine strikes on goal from the hosts and the guests in a shot on target in the first 45 minutes came just one.

Much more fun on the field was on. During the break, Mickle is the passive Sol was released on the Rusina, and soon after hitting Nazar “Alexandria” was only saved by the post. And in the 55th minute of the Dynamo remained in the minority: Kadiri got a second in the match yellow card and was sent off (the 9th red card of the “white-blue” in the season!).

To the credit of the Dynamo, and with ten men they were more active than the opponent, and in the 79th minute, Rusin from the second attempt has “printed” the gates of Yuri Pankiv. But VAR has recorded a passive offside position at the Verbicha, and the goal was cancelled.

Soon, Dynamo appeared on the field Shepelev and Tsygankov, but in the main time the winner has not been determined. And yet, in the 106th minute goal Tsygankova brought the Dynamo to the semi-finals — 1:0.

Team “Meany” from a village near Uzhgorod, led by ex-player of Shakhtar and the national team of Ukraine Vasyl Kobin and occupying in the first League third place (points behind Volyn and two from the “movement”), sensationally made it to the semifinals of the Ukrainian Cup. In the match against the finalist of last draw of the “Ingulets”, in which the referee showed three (!) the red card, everything was decided on penalties.

The hero of “the lottery”, which lasted for 18 (!) shock, was the goalkeeper of the local Andrew Popovich, who not only converted a penalty, but saved three attempts of rivals. And the last duel he won… former goalkeeper of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Bogdan Shust.

For the match in Sumy, where the stadium “Yubileyny” took place the Cup meeting with the representative of the second League “Alliance” from Lime Valley, the players and the coaches, “Mariupol” and I took the bus ten and a half hours.

Recall that in the last round of UPL charges of Oleksandr Babych, ending the meeting without three (!) remote players, were defeated “Dnepr-1” (3:0) and was not included in the first stage of the championship in the top six.

However, “Mariupol” can still obtain the right to start next season in the European competitions. Path two. Either win the Cup of Ukraine, either to take the championship in 7th or 8th place and then win the tournament playoffs (first 5th place plays 8th, 6th with the 7th, and then the winners face each other to determine the winner in the Europa League).

The first step Mariupol made in Sumy, reached the semifinals of the tournament. But to break the resistance of the team from the second League to priazove, finished the game with ten men, managed only in the second half (first 45 minutes ended in a draw — 2:2), when first the home team… struck own goal, and then scored Nazar Murawski.

The last semifinalist of the tournament will be determined on Thursday, March 12, in the match between Chernihiv-based Desna and Vorskla Poltava (watch the live broadcast at 19:00 on channel UNIAN).

The draw for the semi-finals and the home team in the final, which will take may 13, the Ternopil, will be held on Friday, 13 March at 13:00.

