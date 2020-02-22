Dynamo Kiev vs Vorskla live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Dynamo Kiev vs Vorskla live streaming free

Dynamo Kiev – Vorskla. Forecast for the match of the championship of Ukraine (February 22, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Ukrainian Championship match, in which Dynamo Kyiv will host Vorskla Poltava on February 22. Will guests be able to take away points from the second team of UPL? – the answer is in our material.

Dynamo Kiev

In preparation for the season, the Kiev team held 12 friendly matches, which is probably a record not only in UPL . Dynamo won eight times in these games, and in the national championship, after 18 rounds, the blue and white won 11 victories and got a ticket to the playoffs ahead of schedule, but the distance to the first Shakhtar is 14 points. In the last official game, DK beat Desna (1: 0).

Vorskla

” Vorskla ” in 18 matches could not find his game and is located in the penultimate place, writing in the asset four wins and two world, while at Poltava worst line of attack in Ukraine – 12 goals scored, four counts Vasina.

In the last match before the big break, the “ green-white ” beat Karpaty (2: 1) in their field, for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Dynamo have won only 1 of their last 3 home matches

Vorskla won only in 1 of the last 10 away games

Poltava lost 10 of their last 14 official matches

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of Dynamo (5: 0)

Forecast

“ Vorskla ” slurredly spent the preparatory season, while not being able to strengthen the main team. ” Dynamo ” conducted a fruitful winter season, and in friendly games of Kiev attack left a good impression.

In our opinion, today’s Poltava has no chance of success and the only question is how much the team will miss.

Our prediction is the victory of Dynamo with a handicap (-2) and bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 1.91