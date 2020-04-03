Dynamo Minsk vs Torpedo-BelAZ live streaming free

Dynamo Minsk – Torpedo-BelAZ. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (April 3, 2020)

Dynamo Minsk – Torpedo-BelAZ: put on goals?

On Friday, April 3, within the framework of the third round of the championship of Belarus, Dynamo Minsk will host Torpedo-BelAZ – we offer our forecast for this match.

Dynamo Mn

For the capital team, the start of the season did not work out. Dynamo began the season with matches in the Cup of Belarus with two defeats from BATE. First, the Minskers lost at home 1: 2, and then at the exit 3: 2. Therefore, the fans were waiting for rehabilitation in the opening match of the championship, in which Dynamo hosted the debutant of the “tower” – “Rukh” from Brest.

However, in this meeting, Dynamo continued to move along the path of failure, losing at home 0: 1. Well, in the last round to all the failures added a loss in the Minsk derby “Minsk” (2: 3).

Thus, after two rounds Dynamo settled at the bottom of the standings.

Torpedo F

“Automobile manufacturers” also unsuccessfully performed in the Belarus Cup. In a duel with Shakhtar from Salihorsk, Torpedo lost twice with the same score 0: 1. However, unlike the future rival, in the championship with the same result the team won at home over the same Shakhtar in the away match with Belshina.

According to the results of two rounds, “Torpedo” has the maximum result – six points and they are among the four teams that have an absolute result.

Statistics

The prediction “both will score” was played in three of the four matches of Dynamo this season.

Torpedo won both matches in the current championship with a score of 1: 0.

Last season, “Torpedo” twice defeated Minskers – 4: 0 at home and 0: 3 away.

Forecast

In “Dynamo” a great motivation. Four defeats in a row this season, and given the past – then all six. The Minskers have huge attacking potential and they will probably be able to translate it into goals scored. However. there are claims to defense. “Torpedo” may well catch the hosts on the counterattack.

Our forecast – both will score for 2.17 in BC 1x.