“Dynamo” on empty “Olympic” has missed a victory over “the Gum”: the match of the Premier League

Sunday, March 15, at the capital’s “Olympic” without an audience was played the penultimate match of the 23rd round of the Premier League (it is possible that the championship of Ukraine, like most European leagues, will be suspended).

The Championship Of Ukraine. 23-th round

March 15

“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 1:1 (Rusin, 69 — Filippov, 80).

Dynamo: Bowen, Priests, Kadiri, Of Mikolenko, KENDZERA (Karavaev, 46), Verbich, Shepelev, Tsygankov, Buialskyi, Shabanov, Rusin.

“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Mickle, 84). Youth teams — 1:2.

14 Mar

Alexandria — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 4:2 (Grechishkin, 45+1, Gritsuk, 54, penalty, Kovalets, 64, Sadaraka, 90 — Sorokin, 35, Lysenko, 80).

“Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” — 2:0 (Khoblenko, 64, with a penalty, Suprega, 89).

Lviv “Karpaty” (Lvov) — 1:1 (Jacovelli, 50 — chap, 27, own goal). In the 87th minute of the Nazarene (Karpaty), and on the 89 th Tatarko (“lions”) failed to convert a penalty. On 87 minutes, deleted G. Pasic (Karpaty).

On the eve of the match with Desna, who beat Dinamo in the last match at Olimpiyskiy, from the infirmary of the Metropolitan club received good news. After a serious injury and a long rehabilitation returned the defender of the white-Blues and Ukraine national team Burda, who played about half an hour in the match of youth teams “Dynamo” and “Vorskla” (2:2).

It is clear that in a bid to fight the “Dynamo” and “Gums” Nikita missed. Early. Neither could help their teams (but due to suspension) Dynamo’s captain sydorchuk, as well as the players brought to the team Favorov and Budkovskyy.

The chances to go in front before the break had the hosts and guests. But your scoring chances failed to use the best scorer of the “Gums” Filippov, and Dynamo Shepelev at the end of the first 45-minute shot from six metres lintel.

From the first minute of the second half, Mickle is the pole of Canzeri thrown into battle Karavaeva. And the home team added to the team speed, while attack after attack. And on the 69th minute after “lumbago” Shepelev played ahead of Rusin sent the ball into the net gate — 1:0. The 1,000 th home goal against Dynamo in the Ukrainian League!

But Desna did not agree with this development. And if one goal Busana the referee smartly using VAR canceled because of offside, then a gross error Karavaeva did not prevent Philippi to score his 13th goal of the season and save the “Gum” from defeat. “Dynamo” for the second time in a row failed to beat a team Ryabokon on the “Olympic” and dropped in the standings to third place (“dawn” bypassed Kiev in the table at the expense of personal meetings — 2:2 and 2:1).

Standings:

1–6th place

1. “Shakhtar” — 59 points (23);

2. Zarya — 46 (23);

3. Dynamo — 46 (23);

4. Desna — 43 (23);

5. Oleksandriya — 40 (23);

6. Kolos — 26 (23);

7–12th place

7. “Dnepr-1” — 28 (23);

8. “Mariupol” — 25 (23);

9. Lions — 21 (23);

10. Vorskla — 20;

11. “Olympic” — 18;

12. Karpaty — 14 (23).

In the 23rd round of the Premier League on 15 March will also play “Olympic” and “Vorskla”.

Scorers: 18 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 13 Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Marlos, taison (both — Shakhtar), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”).

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

