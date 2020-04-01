DZIDZIO shared the story and photos from kindergarten

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

DZIDZIO поделился историей и фото из детского сада

Popular Ukrainian singer DZIDZIO, which previously showed a huge bruise, shared a funny story from your childhood. It turned out that in kindergarten Michael Homa was in love with the teacher. And when his peers were sleeping, a future star was kissing the pillow.

However, the dramatic story doesn’t end there: according to DZIDZIO, the nanny was jealous of the boy, and her anger got the other children. On his page in Instagram Mikhail Khoma also shared a photo on which poses quite small with a teacher and nanny. The actor also invited followers to guess where nanny is, and where the teacher.

“In the kindergarten in the afternoon when all the kids were asleep, I was awake… I made out with a pillow because he was in love with the teacher. The nanny was jealous and drove my anger on everyone who was pee! Guess where the photo teacher, and where is nanny?”, – posted by DZIDZIO.

