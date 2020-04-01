DZIDZIO showed her first love (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

DZIDZIO показал свою первую любовь (фото)

Popular Ukrainian artist DZIDZIO (Michael Homa), who recently showed his farmhouse boasted a children’s photo and told about his first love.

“In the kindergarten in the afternoon when all the kids were asleep, I was awake… I made out with a pillow because he was in love with the teacher. The nanny was jealous and drove his anger out on everyone who had written”he said, adding a photo with a teacher and nanny. The nurse in the photo is embracing a future star.

DZIDZIO показал свою первую любовь (фото)

“Oh, what a cute baby”, “If I small so beautiful so arm, I would have fallen in love” — written by commentators.

Earlier, the artist showed another picture where he’s much older, but still without a beard.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article