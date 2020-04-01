DZIDZIO showed her first love (photos)

Popular Ukrainian artist DZIDZIO (Michael Homa), who recently showed his farmhouse boasted a children’s photo and told about his first love.

“In the kindergarten in the afternoon when all the kids were asleep, I was awake… I made out with a pillow because he was in love with the teacher. The nanny was jealous and drove his anger out on everyone who had written”he said, adding a photo with a teacher and nanny. The nurse in the photo is embracing a future star.

“Oh, what a cute baby”, “If I small so beautiful so arm, I would have fallen in love” — written by commentators.

Earlier, the artist showed another picture where he’s much older, but still without a beard.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter