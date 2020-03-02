DZIDZIO showed rural house where he was born (photo)

Popular artist DZIDZIO (Michael Homa), got a huge bruise on her new movie, showed rural house where he was born. He has published on his page in Instagram photo on which poses in the threshold of his father’s house where he lived with his grandparents, where he passed his childhood.

“Here I was born, first time I heard the word “Jiji”. It was the name of the people of my grandfather Jan, who was a very popular veterinarian in all the surrounding villages”, — wrote Michael.

By the way, this house is in the village of Lviv region is already familiar to fans of DZIDZIO. He “starred” in the Comedy “DZIDZIO first time.”

“We have removed my real home, and the Church that married my parents. I have lived in the village for two years, and then came on vacation. This place is very special to me, and now it will be able to see everyone who will see our film”, — said earlier Mikhail Khoma.

