DZIDZIO was seriously injured on the set of new movie (photo)

The famous singer and actor DZIDZIO received an unexpected gift on birthday, alarmed fans with the news received on the set injury. Mikhail Khoma (the real name of the actor) showed on his page in Instagram a short video which showed a huge bruise on my arm.

“After a night shift filming “Star exchange” received the biggest in my life bruise! Again today night”, wrote Michael.

View this post in Instagram Publication of DZIDZIO (@dzidzio) Feb 25 2020 7:34 PST

DZIDZIO plays a major role in the new Comedy. His partner was the singer Olya Polyakova. By the way, she is also the producer of the film. Says invests their own funds. While it is known only that in the film, the stars of show business, played by Olga and Michael switched bodies. They have to somehow get along in the new images, to solve family and love each other, dismissing gender stereotypes.

at the stadium.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter