Eagerly drooled on the handrail in the subway in Germany detained a strange “slime-terrorist”

While pandemic coronavirus spreading around the world, “nerves can not stand” not only Ukrainians, but also citizens of many countries.

In a panic, they begin to do things that were difficult logic.

Thus, recently, in Germany, in Munich detained 33-the summer man on suspicion in a deliberate spread of coronavirus infection. The alleged attacker licked in the subway in Munich vending machines of tickets, fixed rails and the moving handrails of the escalator. This was reported by the Munich police on Monday, March 23, reports DW.

Their actions the detainee was shot on video, which he then distributed in social networks.

Man in all seriousness claimed that the infected by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and made their actions intentionally.

The identity of the detainee was established on the basis of the complaint. Against him is under investigation on suspicion of causing dangerous harm. At present it appears whether it is infected with the coronavirus that causes pneumonia COVID-19.

The newspaper reminds that Bayern became the first German Federal land, announced a partial lockdown to prevent further spread of SARS-CoV-2. The new rules sharply limiting the ability of citizens to leave their homes, came into force on 21 March and will last two weeks. Thus were closed the restaurants, cafes, Barber shops and hypermarkets. Schools and kindergartens closed since March 16.

