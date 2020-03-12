Early termination of the season: world figure skating Championships cancelled due to coronavirus

The rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide, was the reason that the government of québec decided to cancel the world figure skating Championships, which was held from 18 to 22 March in Montreal.

This was announced by the Minister of health of the province of Quebec Danielle McCann at a press conference, reports CBS.

The tournament was held from 18 to 22 March. The world Cup was supposed to be 183 skaters from more than 30 countries.

Montreal was supposed to take the world championship in figure skating for the first time since 1932, but as of Wednesday night in Quebec was 7 cases of infection with coronavirus, one in Montreal.

Talk about the possible cancellation of the main start of the season went the last few days, since the number of confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Canada was steadily to grow. As of March 10 the number of cases in the country close to a hundred. Nine of them were found to be cured. March 8 from complications related COVID-19, died the first resident of Canada.

On the morning of 11 March, Prime Minister of Quebec, françois LEGO admitted that the world championship on figure skating will not take place in a previously designated time.

It is also reported, will not consider the issue of moving the tournament within the current season and can host the world championship until October 2020.

Commenting on the decision of the government of Quebec in the International skating Union (ISU) said that they do not consider the issue of moving the world Cup to a different location or at a later date within the current season. The organization will discuss the possibility to hold competitions in 2020, but not before Oct. When will a final decision, the ISU said.

are under serious threat. For the first time in history can spend without spectators.

