Easier: doctors have described the condition of Lev Leshchenko

78-year-old Russian singer Lev Leshchenko is treated for the coronavirus in Komunars’ke a hospital in Moscow. For the health of the artist worried thousands of fans. In the network appeared the disturbing news that Lev Valerjanovich transferred to the intensive care unit, allegedly he started pulmonary edema.

Status Leshchenko has officially told the doctors. They denied the rumors about the deterioration of people’s artist of the RSFSR.

“The condition of Lev Leshchenko and in intensive care, has improved, he doesn’t need a high oxygen support”, — said the representatives of the Ministry of health. State of the artist referred to as serious but stable.

Recall that Lev Leschenko with his wife Irina was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus after returning from America. The artist has bilateral pneumonia, he needed artificial ventilation.

Followed a woman to the hospital with suspected coronavirus hit singer Igor Nikolaev. Together they walked, on the birthday of Alla Cool. Now in the Russian show-business planner, each of star the company could catch the virus from Leshchenko.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter