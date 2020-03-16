Easter service at the Vatican will be held without the presence of believers

Weekly solemn service at the Vatican in honor of Easter will be held this year without the presence of believers in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. It is reported by foreign media with reference to the Prefecture of the papal household, shall inform the BAGNET.

“… due to the current emergency situation in public health all of the Liturgy of Holy week will be held without the physical presence of believers”, — stated in the message.

Since March 10 because of coronavirus for travelers temporarily closed to St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican city and the area in front of the Vatican Basilica.