Eat Breakfast myself: German doctors found why enhanced food intake in the morning helps…

Many people in the morning I like to sleep a little longer and the result to skip Breakfast, though, as shown by studies of German nutritionists, do not in any case impossible.

The fact that after a hearty Breakfast the human body spends for their own heat approximately two times more energy than after dinner with the same number of calories.

And it can be great to use to combat obesity and diabetes, the scientists write in an article for the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

“We recommend a maximum of a hearty Breakfast, and not lunch, as the patients suffering from obesity and healthy people. This will allow them to reduce their weight and prevent the development of metabolic disorders”, — commented on the work of Julian Richter, a specialist from the University of Lübeck (Germany), whose words the press service of the journal.

In recent years, scientists have been actively interested in how features of the daily routine, as well as the ambient temperature and other external parameters that influence the likelihood of obesity, diabetes and other metabolic problems. If people understand this, they will be easier to get rid of excess weight or protect against the development of insulin resistance.

In particular, five years ago, Swiss researchers found that low air temperatures are restructuring the work of the intestinal microflora of mice and lead to the formation of so-called brown fat, which is not stores and burns extra calories.

Richter and her colleagues found a similar pattern. They watched how much energy is produced by the body 16 male volunteers, the diet which consisted of a light Breakfast and hearty lunch or a rich Breakfast and low calorie lunch. In fact, and in another case the participants of the experiments used equal amounts of food and were in identical conditions.

It turned out that morning a body of men were spending approximately 2.5 times more energy for heating than a day, and the number of calories you burn is directly dependent on how dense was the Breakfast. The opening of this, as scientists hope, will help humanity to control the spread of obesity and diabetes.

In General, more evidence in favor of the saying “eat Breakfast yourself, share dinner with a friend, a dinner give the enemy”.

according to doctors, should include eggs, vegetables, whole grains and dairy products.

