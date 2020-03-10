Eat turmeric: Indian doctors have called 6 foods that help to resist COVID-19

In terms of the continuing spread of the coronavirus are the most vulnerable to possible contamination COVID -19 are people with a weakened immune system. That is why it is important to strengthen it in such a difficult period, writes portal Times Now.

But even people with good immune systems will not be superfluous to adhere to a balanced diet by eating foods that help to strengthen the immune system and improve the body’s defenses against infection.

“Even if you get infected by the coronavirus, you will be able to fight the disease faster than people with a weakened immune system. It is especially important to eat well and stick with other healthy habits that can help to improve its protective function,” — according to respondents portal experts.

The doctors called the 6 products to protect the immune system.

Multi-colored vegetables. Their pigments (chlorophyll, astaxanthin, beta-carotene) possess antioxidant properties, work effectively to strengthen the body.

Sweet peppers (red, green, yellow), red cabbage, and broccoli are potent enhancers of the immune system.

Products with vitamin C. It has many useful functions, including helping to prevent or cure the underlying infection. To eat lemons, oranges, bell peppers, cabbage, apples.

Turmeric. Its main component curcumin is considered a powerful immune booster, acts as an anti-inflammatory.

Ginger. Gingerol, an active ingredient of the product, reduces inflammation, chronic pain, pain in the throat.

Berries. Full of vitamins and antioxidants that help to strengthen the immune system.

Prebiotics and probiotics. Getting a good daily dose of containing products helps to rebalance the intestinal flora, which is extremely important for maintaining a healthy immune system. Prebiotics are present in foods rich in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains. Probiotics in fermented: yogurt, kimchi, soy.

