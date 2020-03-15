Ecuadorian Serie A: Deportivo Cuenca vs Independiente del Valle Live Stream

Deportivo Cuenca vs Independiente del Valle. Forecast for the championship of Ecuador (March 15, 2020)

In the fifth round of the championship of Ecuador on March 15 there will be a fight between Deportivo Cuenca – Independiente del Valle – we offer our forecast.

Deportivo Cuenca

“Deportivo” started poorly in the current championship. Over the four previous rounds, the team suffered two defeats, one match ended in a draw and won one victory. Interestingly, Cuenca earned all four points on the road. In the native arena, “Deportivo” has already lost to LDU Quito (1: 2) and “Universidad Catholic” (1: 2).

So far, such results have allowed to settle in 11th position in the championship standings.

Independiente del Valle

Independiente started a little better than his future rival. The team achieved two consecutive victories in the starting rounds – they beat Mushuk (2: 1) and LDU Quito (3: 2), after which they slowed down a bit. A defeat from Olmedo (1: 2) and a draw with Universidad the Catholic (2: 2) followed.

In the standings of Independiente in sixth position, losing four points to the leader.

Statistics

In all four matches, “Deportivo Cuenca” in the championship played the forecast “both will score”.

The total over 2.5 bet has played in all four matches of the Independiente del Valle in the current championship.

The forecasts “both will score” and “total over 2.5” were played in four of the last six in-person matches.

Forecast

Both teams play effective attacking football, score and miss in almost every match. For two in seven of the eight matches in the current championship were riding. In favor of a productive fight speaks and statistics of face-to-face meetings.

Our forecast – both will score + total more than 2.5 for 1.95 in BC Marathon