Eddie Redmayne will play a serial killer

The actor will play the role of a real serial killer Charles Cullen, one of the most famous and terrifying killers in the history of America along with Charles Manson and Ted Bundy.

Talking about the project called “The Good Nurse” (“Good nurse”), the production of which involved the streaming service Netflix. Cullen worked as a nurse for sixteen years in various hospitals in Pennsylvania and new Jersey. And during that time killed hundreds of patients.

In the end, the police managed to catch Cullen with his colleagues-nurses, whose role in the film adaptation will be performed by Jessica Chastain. In the Director’s chair is Danish Tobias Lindholm, who directed “the Hunt” with Mads Mikkelsen. Shooting is scheduled for the second half of this year.