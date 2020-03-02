EF League: Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest, live stream, preview, prediction

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (March 2, 2020)

In the final match of the 36th round of the Championship on Monday, March 2, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest will play – we made a forecast for this meeting.

Middlesbrough

After the winter break, Boro fell into a crisis from which it could not escape. The team has not won for nine rounds in a row. And if at the beginning of this period Middlesbrough was a draw, then in recent years it has been mostly losing. And lost to rivals of different caliber. In the previous three rounds with the same score 0: 1, Middlesboro lost to Luton, Barnsley and Leeds.

Such results were reflected in the standings of the team. Boro dropped into the relegation zone, to 22nd position.

Nottingham Forrest

Foresters are now in a much better tournament position. The team takes fourth place and is fighting for a ticket to the Premier League.

In the last round of the championship , Nottingham Forest beat Cardiff City away 1-0, breaking the series of three matches without victories. During this period, the “foresters” could not beat the home of “Charlton” (0: 1) and the CRC (0: 0), and on the road completed a draw match with “West Brom” (2: 2).

Statistics

“Middlesbrough” lost four of their last five league games.

Middlesbrough played a prediction of “total less than 2.5” in 7 of the last 9 home matches.

In 18 away matches of the championship, Nottingham suffered only three defeats.

Nottingham beat Middlesbrough in four of their last six in-person matches.

Forecast

In “Middlesbrough” Now the situation is difficult. The team is in the relegation zone and, if successful, can leave it. However, the hosts play very poorly in attack. Even the same outsiders did not score in the last rounds. “Nottingham” looks good on the road, and also with Middlesbrough quite successfully.

Our forecast – Nottingham will not lose + total is less than 3.5 for 1.89 in 1x BC