EFL Championship: Fulham vs Brentford Live Stream

Fulham vs Brentford. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (March 13, 2020)

On Friday, March 13, the match “Fulham” – “Brentford” starts the 38th round in the English Championship – we made a forecast.

Fulham

“Summer residents” do not lose in the championship for four consecutive rounds. On the road, they tied with Derby County and Bristol City with the same score 1: 1, and Swansea (1: 0) and Preston (2: 0) did not leave a chance at home.

Eight points during this period allowed Fulham to pull himself up to the leading duet at a distance of six points, and the chances of a direct ticket are far from lost.

In the native arena, “summer residents” didn’t lose points so often, but they didn’t differ in their desire for peace. None of the last 13 home matches have ended in a draw.

Brentford

“Bees” in the last round by a crushing 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wensday completed their unbeaten championship series, which consisted of five matches in a row. At the same time, four of them ended in a draw.

On the road at the same time, they last won on February 1 against Hull City (5: 1), after which they have not won three bouts in a row.

In the standings, “Brentford” is the closest pursuer of “Fulham”, which is inferior to four points.

Statistics

Fulham have won 8 of their last 11 Championship matches at home.

In four out of five previous home matches, Fulham played a prediction of “both will score – no.”

Brentford have won only two of their last ten away matches.

The last three face-to-face meetings on the Fulham field ended in a draw.

Bet “both will score” played in six of the last nine matches.

Forecast

The match has the status of a derby. Both teams go side by side in the standings and in full-time matches often exchange accurate shots. “Brentford” , despite not the best guest results, scores regularly. Only three of the last 13 away matches failed to score. Fulham rarely leaves home without goals.

Our forecast – both will score for 1.80 in 1x BC