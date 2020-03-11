Egypt for the first time since 1930, it opened to visit the oldest pyramid (video)

Egyptian authorities decided to reopen after a 14 year restoration of the pyramid of Djoser, where it was previously found “the path to the afterlife”.

Restoration work at the pyramid of Djoser cost the country at 6.6 million dollars, writes National Geographic.

Located in the village of Sakkara near Cairo landmark became available for the first time since 1930, when the Egyptian authorities closed it in connection with the safety requirements.

Restoration work began in 2006 and was interrupted by two years in 2011 after a popular uprising in Egypt and the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak.

“We have completed the restoration of the first and the most ancient in Egypt, the pyramid of Pharaoh Djoser, the founder of the Old Kingdom [ … ] Is the world’s first building constructed entirely of stone”, said Khaled El-Anani, the Minister of antiquities and tourism in Egypt.

According to him, in the course of the restoration was cleaned all the corridors of the pyramid and installed a modern lighting system.

The pyramid was built about 4700 years ago in the era of king Djoser, one of the rulers of the Third dynasty of ancient Egypt. A six-step structure with a height of 60 meters inside of which is a labyrinth of tunneled chambers and galleries that total length of which is about six kilometers. They connected with the burial shaft located in the center. It has an area of seven square meters and a depth of 28 meters. Such mine — a unique feature of the pyramid of Djoser, and is not found in later Egyptian tombs. The architect of the pyramid of Djoser, according to pozdnesovetskogo tradition, is considered the highest dignitary (dia) Djoser Imhotep.

