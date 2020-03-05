Egypt imposes new visa for tourists: what do we know

Egypt has decided to simplify the life of tourists in the new season and to introduce a special type of entry visa. It is expected that holders will be allowed to stay in the country from 30 to 90 days and multiple-entry visas can be issued immediately to five years. Assumed visa discounts for those who gathered in the summer to see the Egyptian sites.

In 2014, Egypt has increased the cost of visa (from 15 to 25 dollars) and this is immediately reflected on the number of guests and the income from tourism. Now the government plan to correct a miscalculation and increase the flow of tourists to the pyramids of Giza. From 1 June everyone who comes into the country through the airport in Luxor, promise to apply for a visa with a $ 10 discount. Such preferential terms will continue to apply until the end of August.

We will remind, for today Ukrainians tourist visa to Egypt available for 30 days, bezviz 90 days is valid only for diplomats and holders of service passports. But at the same time have special offers for tourists at the airport of Sharm-El-Sheikh — free to apply for a two-week stay in the resorts of South Sinai.

Ukrainian tourists Egypt is among the most visited countries. This is confirmed by the data of tour operators and the analysis of search queries in Google from those who plan to organize their own trip.

