Eight fatal and 93 new cases: COVID-19 continues to “commit atrocities” in Ukraine
Saturday, March 28, the Centre for public health the Ministry of health has recorded 311 cases of coronavirus.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.
According to the Agency, a day in the country officially registered 93 new cases.
“According to the Centre for public health, as of 10:00 March 28 in Ukraine, 311 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19, including 8 deaths, 5 patients recovered (4 adults and 1 child). During the day there were 93 new cases”, – stated in the message.
It is noted that the coronavirus identified in all 24 areas:
- Vinnyts’ka oblast — 16 cases;
- Volyn oblast — 2 cases;
- Dnipropetrovsk oblast — 7 cases;
- Donetsk oblast — 2 cases;
- Zhytomyrs’ka oblast — 4 (1 fatal) cases;
- Zakarpattia oblast — 1 case;
- Zaporozhye region — 10 cases;
- Ivano-Frankivsk oblast — 28 (3 fatal) cases;
- Kyiv — 74 cases;
- Kyiv region — 41 cases;
- Lviv region — 5 cases;
- Lugansk region — 2 cases;
- Mykolaiv region — 1 case;
- Odessa region — 6 cases;
- Poltavs’ka oblast — 1 case;
- Rivne region — 9 cases (1 fatal);
- Sumy region — 5 cases (1 fatal);
- Ternopil oblast — 43 cases (1 fatal);
- Kharkiv region — 1 case;
- Kherson region — 1 case;
- Khmelnitsky region — 1 case
- Chernivtsi region — 47 (1 lethal, 5 recovery) cases;
- Cherkasy region — 3 cases;
- Chernihiv region — 1 case.