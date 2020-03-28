Eight fatal and 93 new cases: COVID-19 continues to “commit atrocities” in Ukraine

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Восемь летальных и 93 новых случая: COVID-19 продолжает "зверствовать" в Украине

Saturday, March 28, the Centre for public health the Ministry of health has recorded 311 cases of coronavirus.

About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.

According to the Agency, a day in the country officially registered 93 new cases.

“According to the Centre for public health, as of 10:00 March 28 in Ukraine, 311 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19, including 8 deaths, 5 patients recovered (4 adults and 1 child). During the day there were 93 new cases”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that the coronavirus identified in all 24 areas:

  • Vinnyts’ka oblast — 16 cases;
  • Volyn oblast — 2 cases;
  • Dnipropetrovsk oblast — 7 cases;
  • Donetsk oblast — 2 cases;
  • Zhytomyrs’ka oblast — 4 (1 fatal) cases;
  • Zakarpattia oblast — 1 case;
  • Zaporozhye region — 10 cases;
  • Ivano-Frankivsk oblast — 28 (3 fatal) cases;
  • Kyiv — 74 cases;
  • Kyiv region — 41 cases;
  • Lviv region — 5 cases;
  • Lugansk region — 2 cases;
  • Mykolaiv region — 1 case;
  • Odessa region — 6 cases;
  • Poltavs’ka oblast — 1 case;
  • Rivne region — 9 cases (1 fatal);
  • Sumy region — 5 cases (1 fatal);
  • Ternopil oblast — 43 cases (1 fatal);
  • Kharkiv region — 1 case;
  • Kherson region — 1 case;
  • Khmelnitsky region — 1 case
  • Chernivtsi region — 47 (1 lethal, 5 recovery) cases;
  • Cherkasy region — 3 cases;
  • Chernihiv region — 1 case.
Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article