Eight fatal and 93 new cases: COVID-19 continues to “commit atrocities” in Ukraine

Saturday, March 28, the Centre for public health the Ministry of health has recorded 311 cases of coronavirus.

About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.

According to the Agency, a day in the country officially registered 93 new cases.

“According to the Centre for public health, as of 10:00 March 28 in Ukraine, 311 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19, including 8 deaths, 5 patients recovered (4 adults and 1 child). During the day there were 93 new cases”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that the coronavirus identified in all 24 areas: