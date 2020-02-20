Eintracht Frankfurt vs Red Bull Salzburg live streaming free for Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Red Bull Salzburg live streaming free

Eintracht – Salzburg: prediction and betting on the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

“Salzburg” scored 16 goals in six matches of the Champions League, whether the “bulls” will continue their series on February 20 in a duel with Eintracht – we prepared our forecast. How many teams will score?

Eintracht Fr

Eintracht ended up in a very difficult group in the Europa League, where he had to face off against Arsenal, Standard and Guimaraes. As a result, Adi Hutter’s team managed to break into the playoffs from second place, ahead of Standard by just one point – the Arsenal leader earned two more points.

In the Bundesliga, the “eagles” play extremely unsuccessfully – despite the fact that they are definitely betting on European competition, the club is still far from the goal. After 22 rounds, Eintracht is in 10th place in the table with 28 points, losing to the sixth Schalke eight points. In the final round, the Eagles lost 0-4 to Borussia, interrupting a series of five matches without defeat.

Salzburg

Salzburg made a serious noise in the Champions League this season – the team of Jesse Marsh was in the same group as Genk, Liverpool and Napoli. Despite the bright and productive football, the bulls failed to break into the playoffs – Napoli and Liverpool were inaccessible, but the Belgians did not offer any serious resistance.

Not everything is perfect for Salzburg in the Austrian championship – in the last round he lost the podium to LASK. In their field, “bulls”, contrary to all forecasts, lost to the main competitor in the fight for the champion title with a score of 2: 3, having suffered the first defeat in the championship. Thus, “Salzburg” moved to second place and the leader is now inferior to one point.

Statistics

Eintracht scored at least two goals in each of the last six home matches

In only one of the last four matches did Eintracht not miss

In six Champions League games, Salzburg scored 16 goals, becoming the quartet’s most productive team

Forecast

Eintracht, after a winter break, got in shape and is trying to join the race for European cups, but the defeat from Borussia interrupted the successful series of “Eagles”. However, now the Hutter team is showing better football than in the fall and will probably strive to win in the home game, so it makes sense to wait from the hosts for an active game in the attack.

Salzburg is also an attacking team, scoring goals for rivals in batches, so an extravaganza extravaganza is clearly expected today.

In our opinion, the match will be productive. We offer a combined forecast – both will score + total more (2.5) goals . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80

Our second bet will be “Salzburg” will not lose . Such a bet can be placed for 1.75