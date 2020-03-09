Ekstraklasa: Crown v Lodz live streaming free

Crown v Lodz. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (March 9, 2020)

“Crown” and “Lodz” will play on the ninth of March, we offer to read our forecast. Teams are not far from each other in the standings. Who will be stronger?

Crown

“Crown” is in terrible condition, so it goes on the penultimate line of the championship, ahead of only today’s opponent by three points. Gino Lettieri wards can not win over ten matches. In the last round, the club looked good against Shlensk , the result – a defeat with a score of 1: 2.

Pacinda is the main scorer of the team, he became the author of the goal in the last game.

Lodz

Lodz also has a failed season. “Knights of Spring” begin to rehabilitate, not losing in four matches in a row. But, the away game leaves much to be desired, we managed to win only in one match for the season. The result of the previous meeting was a victory over Zaglembe (3: 2).

The club’s top scorer is Sekulsky, he scored four goals.

Statistics

The Crown does not win ten games in a row.

“Lodz” has the worst record for goals conceded – 43.

In the last face-to-face meeting, “Lodz” prevailed (4: 1).

Forecast

Today the two weakest teams of the championship will meet, they need to score points to avoid relegation. Both teams miss a lot, so you should wait for goals, as in the last full-time confrontation. We recommend betting that in a duel the teams for two will score at least three goals.

Our forecast is a total greater than (2.5) in BC Fonbet for 2.26.