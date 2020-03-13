Ekstraklasa: LKS Lodz v Gornik Zabrze Live Stream

Lodz v Gurnik. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (March 13, 2020)

We offer our own version of the forecast for the match “Lodz” – “Gurnik”, which will be held on March 13. Guests up to the eighth line are left to score four more points. Will it be possible to reduce the gap and rise higher?

Lodz

“Lodz” started terribly in the current regular season, and still can’t catch its game, which is why it drove itself to the last place in the standings with 20 points in the piggy bank. In the final six fights, the team tried to score points that she did, but they won’t help get out of the playout. For six meetings, the club was able to distinguish itself only once against Zaglembe (3: 2), he also played three times in a draw and suffered two defeats.

Rafal Kujava is the team’s top scorer in the regular season, he has four goals scored.

Gornik

Gurnik this season shows mixed results. After a draw at the beginning of the championship, the team often began to lose, which led to the 12th line in the league. In the past six matches, the “torsida” showed a pretty good game and was able to distinguish itself against “Arches” (2: 0), “Pursuit of Szczecin” (3: 1) and “Cracovia” (3: 2).

Igor Angulo is one of the top five league scorers, he has 11 goals scored.

Statistics

“Lodz” only once excelled in five meetings.

Gurnik won three of the five previous matches.

Lodz won the meeting in person.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the Gurnik is a clear favorite , although now it’s not in the best shape for itself. In case of victory, the club can reduce the gap from the eighth line. The hosts are performing terribly this season, but recent games show us that the club is not assembled and there are too many gaps in the attack.

Our forecast is the victory of Gurnik for 2.70 in BC Fonbet.