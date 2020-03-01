El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming free

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming free

In the first round, Real and Barcelona painted a draw, but will there be a winner today?

“Real” in the last fights was unconvincing – in the championship the team of Zinedine Zidane in the last two rounds took only one point, losing 0: 1 and “Getafe” and tied 2: 2 with “Celta”. In the Champions League, “creamy” also failed to achieve success – on their field they lost 1: 2 Manchester City, leaving themselves a meager chances of getting into the quarterfinals.

“Barcelona” is also far from its ideal form this season, but at the same time, Kike Setena’s team plays much more stable than their main competitor in the fight for the championship title. At the moment, “blue garnet” are in the lead with a margin of two points from “Real”, which you can lose today. This week, Barcelona also played in the Champions League and had problems in a duel with Napoli, but saved a draw 1: 1 and is now the unconditional favorite of the pair.

“Real” is not perfect, it makes a lot of mistakes in defense, which often leads to a loss of points, but today, “creamy” will certainly strive to give the opponent a fight. With today’s “Barcelona” even such a “Real” is quite capable of coping – the opponent is weakened by the injuries of the leading players, he lacks ingenuity in the attack, if the hosts can restrain Lionel Messiah, who is the main threat, then you can earn three points.

On Sunday, March 1, a duel of the 26th round of the championship of Spain will take place, in which Real Madrid will receive the Catalan Barcelona.

“El Clasico” does not need additional submissions. The irreconcilable confrontation between Real Madrid and Barcelona is always a vivid sight, regardless of the final score.

The current season is that for “Real”, that for “Barcelona” is difficult. On the one hand, the teams continue to fight for the La Liga gold medals and are unlikely to let any of their competitors go. On the other hand, “Barcelona” survived the change of coach, often demonstrates a sluggish game and has vague prospects in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, where in the first match tied with “Napoli” on the road (1: 1).

In addition to all the blaugranas troubles, the 33-year-old Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez flew out for four months, whose help in the attack was invaluable. “Barcelona” podsyulilsya, outside the transfer window, signed the 28-year-old Danish striker “Leganes” Martin Braithwaite, but where is Suarez, and where is Braithwaite? It is unlikely that such a replacement can be considered equivalent.

After 25 rounds played, “Barcelona” is in the lead in the league table of the championship of Spain, having 55 points in the asset with a difference of 66-29 goals scored and conceded.

Real Madrid has enough of its problems. In the Example, Madrid conceded much less than Barcelona (17 goals), but they scored much less (only 46 goals in 25 rounds). Not only that, “creamy” is still behind the “Barcelona” in the championship, albeit only two points. In the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, “Real” lost to Manchester City at home 1: 2, and the chances of Zinedine Zidane’s wards to reach the next round of the tournament are far from optimal.

“This is a key game, although not decisive. But for “Real” it is more important because we can come off by five points. Previously, I watched such fights only on TV or in the stands. These are special games. If we win, I will be more happy for the fans than for myself , ”said Barcelona coach Kike Seten before the match.

“Now we have not the best results, but it happens. We know we can change that. We will do our best to win. But Real Madrid will remain in the championship race, even if it loses to Barcelona, assures Zinedine Zidane, head coach of Real Madrid.

Of course, any outcome is possible in such a duel, but, despite some advantage of Real, the draw is the most likely result. Seten, albeit slowly, picks up the keys to his new team. It will be very difficult for Zidane’s companions to beat the Blaugranas, despite all the support from the stands of Santiago Bernabeu.

Indicative compositions:

Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Varan, Ramos, Mendi, Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Bale, Benzema.

“Barcelona”: ter Stegen – Semedu, Pique, Yumtiti, Firpo, Arthur, Busquets, de Jong, Vidal, Griezmann, Messi.

Will not play: Asensio, Hazard, Rodrigo – Dembele, Suarez, Roberto.