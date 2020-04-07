Elderly gamblers in Italy retired “ran” to the forest from quarantine to play poker

In Italy, where recently I went to help in the fight against the quarantine brigade of the Ukrainian physicians, happened quite a curious case: the police detained a group of pensioners who flagrantly violate the rules of exclusion and gathered a group to play cards in the woods.

About it writes la Repubblica Milano.

It is reported that the fans of preference from the town of Castano Primo to Milan didn’t want to give up their daily card games: six pensioners aged 65 to 75 years, met early in the morning in the woods along the channel Villoresi.

Then they went deep into the forest: here in a special secluded spot men waited hidden plastic table and chairs. Elderly card players were not even wearing masks.

To meet and play cards, they told the families that want to go shopping, buy a newspaper or have found other similar excuses. Have given them too much of a gamble reaction during the game: several law-abiding citizens who passed through the canal reported strange old cries that were heard from the thick forest. So the case involved local law enforcement officers that brought the “old men-robbers” to the nearest police station.

Fortunately, for violators of the quarantine, the police did not draw up reports on gamblers and not subjected to administrative penalty as it should be in accordance with the new restrictions on the period of isolation. Men simply held a preventive conversation carried them home with the admonition that family in any case do not let them out of the house. Now fans of the gambling gambling game will grind your skills and to have fun with numerous online resources on the Internet.

Meanwhile, after the incident the police Castano Primo has strengthened checks: the next day was detained a man who ran far beyond 200 meters from his home, as well as people living in another municipality in the area, which went to the Newsstand. They were fined, so even thoughts do not arise to break the rules of quarantine.

